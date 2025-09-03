Open Menu

Rawalpindi Academy Principal Arrested For Raping Student; Victim Seeks Justice

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:13 PM

Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping student; victim seeks justice

FIR says accused allegedly trapped student with promises of marriage and academic success

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested the principal of a private academy in Pirwadhai for allegedly raping a Matric student under the pretext of marriage and later forcing her into an abortion. The victim has appealed for justice, saying her life has been ruined.

The FIR said that the accused allegedly trapped the student with promises of marriage and academic success. The complainant stated she had enrolled at Asad Academy, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, in 2023.

In May 2025, the principal allegedly called her for exam preparation, locked the doors of the academy, and raped her. He later threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

The student said that after she became pregnant, the accused took her to a private clinic, gave her abortion medication and told her she was now unfit to marry anyone else.

She further alleged that he continued to blackmail and assault her in the academy on multiple occasions, which led to another pregnancy that also ended in miscarriage due to mental and physical torture.

Police confirmed the arrest of the accused under charges of rape and forced abortion. A police spokesperson said the victim’s medical examination process is underway.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad assured that the accused would be presented before the court with solid evidence.

The victim said the principal had misused the sacred profession of teaching to destroy her life and demanded strict punishment to secure justice.

