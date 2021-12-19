Rawalpindi achieves 97 per cent target of COVID-19 vaccination drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 4,104,128 people had jabbed themselves against the deadly coronavirus so far out of the total population of 4,225,634 in the district Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that over 97 per cent target of the vaccination campaign had been achieved while the remaining would be covered in the next week.

She said free of cost doses were being administered at the COVID-19 centres, while a free-of-cost Covid-19 booster shot would be administered to over 50 years older people to whom six months have passed by taking the anti coronavirus doses.

The CEO said that vaccination was the only way to control the spread of the fatal disease.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data released by the District Health Authority this Sunday, around seven more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,483 in the district 36,448 Rawalpindi's residents and 3035 from other districts.

The report said that four belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new cases, while one of each case has arrived from Gujar Khan, Kallar Syeda and Rawal town.

"Presently, 20 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, counting 12 in Institute of Urology and four in Fauji Foundation Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital each.

Two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, seven stable and 13 on oxygen, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 0.49 per cent in the district. District Health Authority updated that 38,144 patients have been discharged after recovery, out of which 35,123 of Rawalpindi and 3021 outside districts.

It updated that 117 were quarantined, including 95 homes and 22 in isolation centres.

