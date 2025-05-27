Rawalpindi Achieves 98% Polio Vaccination Target On 1st Day Of NID Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Rawalpindi District has reported a highly successful first day of its National Immunization Days (NID) polio vaccination campaign, achieving 98% of its overall target by reaching out to a total of 206,746 children out of a target of 211,551.
According to the details, the campaign also demonstrated strong household outreach, with 91% of targeted households visited, reaching 143,469 out of 158,136. A significant contributing factor to this success was the robust "out-of-house" vaccination strategy, which accounted for 63,277 additional children vaccinated.
The data released by the District Health Authority shows that 29,856 children were vaccinated at schools, 9,729 guest children vaccinated, 7,880 children vaccinated at fixed sites, and 9,039 children were vaccinated at transit points.
Performance across towns and tehsils was generally strong, with most areas exceeding their individual targets, notably Kallar Sydan and Kotli Sattian.
Rawalpindi's powerful launch of the NID campaign underscores the unwavering dedication of the district administration, partners, and the health management team in their multifaceted fight to eradicate polio.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi achieves 98% Polio vaccination target on 1st day of NID campaign1 minute ago
-
Int'l community must take note of Modi's provocative anti-Pakistan remarks: FO3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran to work together to combat terrorism: PM10 hours ago
-
Pakistan values Iran's role in Muslim Ummah: PM10 hours ago
-
IGP reshuffles 14 senior police officers11 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights concludes nationwide initiative to address Pakistan’s Educati ..11 hours ago
-
Severe dust storm alert for western & southern Pakistan, Balochistan to be hit hardest11 hours ago
-
IGP chairs high-level meeting with transporters on highway security11 hours ago
-
Wheelchairs distributed to people with disabilities in Chiniot11 hours ago
-
3-Day 163rd annual urs of Khawajgaan Mohra Sharif to be solemnized from May 30 to June 1st11 hours ago
-
NA panel urges timely completion of ongoing projects by FGEHA11 hours ago
-
5-day national polio-eradication drive kicks off in AJK11 hours ago