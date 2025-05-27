Open Menu

Rawalpindi Achieves 98% Polio Vaccination Target On 1st Day Of NID Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Rawalpindi achieves 98% Polio vaccination target on 1st day of NID campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Rawalpindi District has reported a highly successful first day of its National Immunization Days (NID) polio vaccination campaign, achieving 98% of its overall target by reaching out to a total of 206,746 children out of a target of 211,551.

According to the details, the campaign also demonstrated strong household outreach, with 91% of targeted households visited, reaching 143,469 out of 158,136. A significant contributing factor to this success was the robust "out-of-house" vaccination strategy, which accounted for 63,277 additional children vaccinated.

The data released by the District Health Authority shows that 29,856 children were vaccinated at schools, 9,729 guest children vaccinated, 7,880 children vaccinated at fixed sites, and 9,039 children were vaccinated at transit points.

Performance across towns and tehsils was generally strong, with most areas exceeding their individual targets, notably Kallar Sydan and Kotli Sattian.

Rawalpindi's powerful launch of the NID campaign underscores the unwavering dedication of the district administration, partners, and the health management team in their multifaceted fight to eradicate polio.

