Rawalpindi Achieves 99% Polio Vaccination Target
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 11:50 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The seven-day anti-polio campaign has successfully met its target in the Rawalpindi district, in which 10,47,800 children got vaccinated.
Led by CEO District Health Authority, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, the polio teams deployed in all parts of the district reached door to door, at fixed transit points, and in the vaccination centers to administer polio vaccines.
In an interaction with APP on Wednesday, Asif informed that 10,47,800 children got vaccinated, adding that allied departments including law enforcement personnel together with the health workers made it possible to the maximum number of vaccination.
"Not only us, but citizens, including parents, school staffers, and the business community, have extended marvelous cooperation during the campaign ", said Dr. Niazi.
To a question regarding the leftover 1% children, he said that a small number of parents were away from their houses, might be at their native towns or villages, across the district would possibly be a reason for being unattended in Rawalpindi District.
"Hopefully, they must have been administered the immunization drops at their places of stay", he added while claiming 100% target achievement during the campaign.
To another question on sick or hospitalized children who could not be given oral vaccination, the CEO Health informed that there was a considerable number of children who were administered the vaccine through injections.
"For those medical cases where the oral polio vaccine (OPV) cannot be administered, we provide injectable vaccines, and we have completed that as well", he said.
He said, "We are committed to implementing the vision of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, of clearing the pandemic threats, freeing polio from our society, and protecting future generations from diseases for a healthy environment for them".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi achieves 99% polio vaccination target2 minutes ago
-
Gunmen murder retired policeman in Adezai2 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves held2 minutes ago
-
PFA seals two food production units,FIRs registered12 minutes ago
-
DES responds in 13 accidents12 minutes ago
-
Shower spell likely from Thursday22 minutes ago
-
Saif-ul-Malook Lake Road reopens for tourists after six months32 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested in police encounter32 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment grand operation underway in city32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in health sector1 hour ago
-
Policeman shot dead, health worker injured in Charsadda1 hour ago
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..9 hours ago