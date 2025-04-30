Rawalpindi achieves 99% polio vaccination target

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The seven-day anti-polio campaign has successfully met its target in the Rawalpindi district, in which 10,47,800 children got vaccinated.

Led by CEO District Health Authority, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, the polio teams deployed in all parts of the district reached door to door, at fixed transit points, and in the vaccination centers to administer polio vaccines.

In an interaction with APP on Wednesday, Asif informed that 10,47,800 children got vaccinated, adding that allied departments including law enforcement personnel together with the health workers made it possible to the maximum number of vaccination.

"Not only us, but citizens, including parents, school staffers, and the business community, have extended marvelous cooperation during the campaign ", said Dr. Niazi.

To a question regarding the leftover 1% children, he said that a small number of parents were away from their houses, might be at their native towns or villages, across the district would possibly be a reason for being unattended in Rawalpindi District.

"Hopefully, they must have been administered the immunization drops at their places of stay", he added while claiming 100% target achievement during the campaign.

To another question on sick or hospitalized children who could not be given oral vaccination, the CEO Health informed that there was a considerable number of children who were administered the vaccine through injections.

"For those medical cases where the oral polio vaccine (OPV) cannot be administered, we provide injectable vaccines, and we have completed that as well", he said.

He said, "We are committed to implementing the vision of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, of clearing the pandemic threats, freeing polio from our society, and protecting future generations from diseases for a healthy environment for them".