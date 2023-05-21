Rawalpindi achieves anti-polio target

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :A week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas, concluded successfully here on Sunday.

In charge of the anti-polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain told APP that around 4,199 teams, including 3,680 mobile teams, 866 area in-charges, and 245 medical officers participated in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines such as using masks and sanitisers.

Besides the door-to-door administration of the polio vaccine, children were also immunized at 320 fixed centres and 199 transit points in the district, he added.

Hussain informed that as many as 10,15,000 children under five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in 210 union councils of the Rawalpindi district.

He said the drive had also created awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema directed polio teams to follow up on polio refusal or unattended cases.

He said polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an active role in making the country polio-free.

