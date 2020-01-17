Rawalpindi Additional Deputy Commissioner for devising comprehensive anti- dengue strategy for 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the dengue epidemic in 2019 in Rawalpindi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas on Friday directed the officials concerned to devise a comprehensive strategy for the year 2020 to prevent the spread of dengue larvae in the summer season.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed that the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding dengue should be implemented in letter and spirit.

She said since the government was providing maximum resources and facilitating the departments therefore, no negligence would be tolerated by any department.

Saima said district government as well as provincial department was regularly monitoring anti-dengue activities to ensure effective control of dengue.