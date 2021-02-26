Rawalpindi admin contradicts news about cutting trees permission

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration Rawalpindi rejected the news in a section of media about granting permission of cutting trees on private land near Murree Mezonite Hotel.

It termed the news and audio clips fabricated, misleading and against the basic facts, said a press release issued here late Thursday night.

The administration said it was strictly following 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the Forest Act, the Forest Department had no jurisdiction to protect forests on the private land.

To overcome this legal complication, the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi had issued a notification in March 2020 under which, a uniform forest law was being followed both for the Shamlat and private lands, the clarification said.

It further added that the notification was challenged in the court of law by some local people.