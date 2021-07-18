Rawalpindi admin finalizes cleanliness arrangements for Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration has finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Eid ul Azha while 3539 workers would be deployed to ensure proper sanitation in Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar areas during Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to the spokesperson of Commissioner Office, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, has finalized all the arrangements and the holidays of all the staff of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had been canceled. Total, 3539 workers will perform cleanliness duties in different shifts round the clock from Tuesday to third day of Eid ul Azha, she said and added that 3225 workers would be deployed in Rawalpindi and Murree while 314 workers would perform their duties in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar Khan tehsils.

The spokesman said that a total of 413 vehicles would be used for Eid cleanliness operations besides using loaders and dumpers in Murree, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Kahuta tehsils. One permanent and 10 temporary waste transfer stations will be set up in the district, she said and informed that the administration would distribute a large number of biodegradable bags among the citizens to properly dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals.

She informed that special arrangements had also been finalized in this regard by the administration of other districts of the division including Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Under the special cleanliness program, she told that all eidgahs and graveyards would be cleaned besides proper arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals. The citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints, she added.

The foremost priority of the administration would be to fully involve the people in this program so that this cleanliness could not remain limited for a specific period rather, such efforts should be continued in future as well.

The administration wants to give the people, a model to make their surroundings as clean and healthy as possible so that the change at the grassroots could be made possible, she added.

