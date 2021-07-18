UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Admin Finalizes Cleanliness Arrangements For Eid Ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Rawalpindi admin finalizes cleanliness arrangements for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration has finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Eid ul Azha while 3539 workers would be deployed to ensure proper sanitation in Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar areas during Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to the spokesperson of Commissioner Office, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, has finalized all the arrangements and the holidays of all the staff of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had been canceled. Total, 3539 workers will perform cleanliness duties in different shifts round the clock from Tuesday to third day of Eid ul Azha, she said and added that 3225 workers would be deployed in Rawalpindi and Murree while 314 workers would perform their duties in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar Khan tehsils.

The spokesman said that a total of 413 vehicles would be used for Eid cleanliness operations besides using loaders and dumpers in Murree, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Kahuta tehsils. One permanent and 10 temporary waste transfer stations will be set up in the district, she said and informed that the administration would distribute a large number of biodegradable bags among the citizens to properly dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals.

She informed that special arrangements had also been finalized in this regard by the administration of other districts of the division including Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Under the special cleanliness program, she told that all eidgahs and graveyards would be cleaned besides proper arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals. The citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints, she added.

The foremost priority of the administration would be to fully involve the people in this program so that this cleanliness could not remain limited for a specific period rather, such efforts should be continued in future as well.

The administration wants to give the people, a model to make their surroundings as clean and healthy as possible so that the change at the grassroots could be made possible, she added.

395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Murree Holidays Company Vehicles Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Gujar Khan Kahuta Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

11 minutes ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

19 minutes ago

EHS launches Risk Management and Patient Safety sm ..

36 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 44 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

1 hour ago

Etihad launches 65th destination with first flight ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.