Rawalpindi Admin Imposed Over Rs 6.5 M Fine On 21,959 Profiteers In June

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi District Government during a vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding, imposed fines amounting to over Rs 6.5 million on 21,959 shopkeepers during the month of June.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq, the administration teams were conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers in seven tehsils and taking strict action against them in accordance with the law.

The teams conducted 591 raids across the district during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 149,500 fine on 90 violators and six were also sent behind the bars, he said.

The teams were constituted on the directives of Punjab government teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items.

On their recommendations, several cases were also registered against hoarders and profiteers, and many of them were arrested. Those not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, the DC added.

He said the special campaign would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

The DC said disinfection activities were being carried in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus. Some 135 places were disinfected during last 24 hours, he added.

