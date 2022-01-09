Rawalpindi admin utilizing all resources to rescue stranded tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration is utilizing all available resources to rescue the tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

According to a district administration spokesman, immediate action was taken after the tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall. After a comprehensive meeting held with National Highway Authority and all the stakeholders solid steps were taken to rescue the people, he said.

All the entry points of Murree were closed at 6:00pm on Friday. A special control room was set up in DC office and Murree, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi immediately moved to the site for the assessment and to launch a relief and rescue operation.

The Highway department and NHA was immediately asked for the clearance of the roads. Hospitals in Murree and Rawalpindi were immediately put on high alert to cope with any situation, he added.

Rescue-1122 teams under the supervision of ACs of Murree and Kotli Sattian instantly moved to the affected areas to evacuate the tourists.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority was directed to arrange vehicles to shift the stranded tourists to safe places.

The check posts were immediately set up at Teret and all the roads leading to Murree to stop the movement of the tourists. An important advisory was issued to keep the people aware of the situation, he said.

Ambulances were deployed to shift the bodies of the victims. Nearly, 800 cars trapped in the affected areas were evacuated. Fuel tankers were moved from oil depots of Rawalpindi to Murree.

The spokesman said that the CM Punjab had provided his helicopter to the administration to conduct an aerial survey and for the rescue operation.

He informed that in this tragic incident total 22 persons lost their lives.

He further said that total 2000 personnel of law enforcement agencies including eight companies of Army with FWO personnel, four companies of Rangers, 800 police personnel and 200 traffic police personnel were deployed to complete the relief and rescue operation within shortest possible time frame.

100 doctors and paramedical staff were deployed in Murree while 1500 were on high alert in different other hospitals. More than 30 ambulances were also mobilized.

The spokesman said that the district administration was on high alert to provide maximum relief to the tourists who had been stranded due to heavy snowfall on Friday night.

He said that the district administration had sent 3500 bags of dry fruits, 3000 lunch boxes and 500 blankets for the victims of the Murree tragedy.

He informed that nearly 5000 bags of food items were also provided to the people in affected areas with the help of the philanthropists.

The spokesman said around 8000 people had been rescued while 4000 vehicles were also evacuated during the operation.

He said a control room set up at Deputy Commissioner Office had resolved around 700 complaints during last three days while 23 complaints received from the Chief Secretary Office were also addressed within shortest possible time frame.