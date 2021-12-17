Rawalpindi administration carries out 11,068 raids to control profiteering

Rawalpindi district administration conducted nearly 11,080 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering, hoarding and other violations while fines amounting over Rs 615,000 were imposed on the rules violators during the last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration conducted nearly 11,080 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering, hoarding and other violations while fines amounting over Rs 615,000 were imposed on the rules violators during the last month.

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while reviewing the performance of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) here at his office.

He said that the digitalization of the Girdawari system at the tehsil level was a landmark step of the Punjab government, while the performance of ACs would be checked in this regard.

The DC directed the officials to regularly carry out inspections of hospitals and dispensaries and ensure the availability of medicines and other facilities.

Muhammad Ali directed them to take appropriate measures to control the spread of smog with the environment department's help and monitor the ongoing development schemes being completed in their respective areas.