Rawalpindi all set to host ICC Champions Trophy matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi is all set to host three important matches of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The district administration, in collaboration with allied departments has finalized the arrangements for the international matches.

The city will host three important matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The spectators will enjoy the matches of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Australia vs South Africa, and Pakistan vs Bangladesh scheduled on 24th, 25th and 27th February. All three matches will be played in day-night format providing an enormous opportunity to the spectators for sporting entertainment.

Security has been beefed up to maintain law and order. A foolproof security plan has been prepared for the security of the route and stadium through deployment of special squads. Special patrolling squads will render their vigilant duties. More than 5000 police officers and officials will perform duties for the security of the matches. Police teams, Dolphins and Elite Force will patrol the area around and around the stadium. Moreover, expert snipers will be deployed on important rooftops

Further, over 350 officers and officials will perform duties to ensure foolproof traffic arrangements.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani in a special meeting in this regard has re-affirmed that outstanding security arrangements will be ensured in collaboration with Pak Army, Rangers and other security agencies to provide the best environment for cricket fans.

The Stadium Road has turned into a flower city adorned by stunning greenery, diverse flowers decor and lush scenery of the area surrounding the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A beautiful statue of a batter clad in a cricket kit has been installed on Stadium Road, has further enhanced the territorial beauty.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decorated the green areas and walkways of Stadium Road with colourful flowers.

Hosting Champions Trophy matches has put a new zeal among the residents of Rawalpindi, a city that has contributed various cricket heroes including Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat, Muhammad Wasim, Muhammad Amir and many others. The cricket fans expressed their rejoicing moments while appreciating the government for making it all possible to host the ICC Champions Trophy.