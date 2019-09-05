Rawalpindi Arts Council arranges theatrical performance on Right to Information Act 2013

A theatrical performance on Right to Information Act 2013 was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) with the title of 'Malomaat Humara Haq' at Government College for Women Dhoke Kala Khan here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A theatrical performance on Right to Information Act 2013 was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) with the title of 'Malomaat Humara Haq' at Government College for Women Dhoke Kala Khan here Thursday. Principal Ghazala Yasmin and Prof Farhat Kazmi were the guests of honor. The play having 30 minutes duration was based on Right to Information Act 2013.

Addressing at the occasion, Principal Ghazala Yasmin said that people could not take benefits from Act due to lack of knowledge. Prof Farhat Kazmi was of the view that theatrical performance enabled the people to understand the Right to Information Act which is basic right of the general public.

The play was presented by Punjab Council of the Arts, Lahore and attended by a large number of students and staff.