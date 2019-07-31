Rawalpindi Arts Council holds Flag Rally

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Arts Council held a flag rally 'Tu Salamat Watan Salam Pakistan " in connection with Independence Day celebrations here on Wednesday The rally was led by Naheed Manzoor flanked by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and senior artists Anjum Habibi, Asma Butt, Masood Khawaja, Rahat Khan and a large number of people.

They paid tributes to the leaders of freedom struggle and prayed for the country's integrity and prosperity.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said that the Council would celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and zest as usual, adding that different programs had also been arranged to celebrate the day.