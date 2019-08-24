UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Starts More Than 25 Different Short Training Courses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:54 PM

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) starts more than 25 different short training courses

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has started different training courses to make the youth of the region skillful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has started different training courses to make the youth of the region skillful.

According to a spokesman, the courses include singing, harmonium, tabla, organ, guitar, violin, sitar, paining, art & craft, child art, calligraphy, pottery decoration, fashion designing, self-grooming, handmade jewelry, flower making, baking, continental dishes, Mughal dishes, Italian dishes, cutting & sewing, candle making, computer & computer graphics, textile designing, spoken English, interior decoration, glass painting, and stocking flower have been arranged.

To facilitate the young generation and to indulge them in positive activities, there is no limit of age and education, the spokesman said.

A large number of students are participating in short training courses.

