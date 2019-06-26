Rawalpindi Arts Council Stages Drama "'Andher Nagari' On Drug Abuses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A stage play 'Andher Nagari' was arranged under auspices of Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan and Rawalpindi Arts Council to create awareness in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The play was written and directed by Naheed Manzoor while Masood Khawaja, Lubna Shahzadi, Rizwana Khan, Naeem Tota, Imran Rushdi, Amin Shahzada, Arshad Khan, Alia Sheikh and others acted in the play.

Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan Ghulam Qadir Thebo and Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir were guests of honor.

The play was about a family who had an addicted youth who became ruinous of the family. It was message for the youth to avoid drugs of any kind.

Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan Ghulam Qadir Thebo while addressing at the occasion said that drugs were great hazard for the society and youth had to shun from it.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that it was national obligation to join hands with ANF against drug abuse.