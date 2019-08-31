Rawalpindi Arts Council stages play on menace of drugs

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arranged a stage play 'Andheri Rah k Musafir' to raise awareness about menace of drug.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan flanked by ANF Deputy Director General Ghulam Qadir Thebo and RAC Director Waqar Ahmed was chief guest at the occasion. The play is written and directed by Naheed Manzoor.

Addressing at the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said parents needed to keep an eye on their children to prevent them from danger of drug abuse. He said that they should help ANF in eradicating drugs.

He praised Naheed Manzoor for writing drama based on true story.

ANF Deputy Director Ghulam Qadir said the ANF was utilising all resources to combat menace of drugs and he urged the citizens to play their effective role to eradicate this evil from the society.