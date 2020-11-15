UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Arts Council To Hold Qawali Night On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

Rawalpindi Arts Council to hold Qawali Night on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A Qawali Night will be held at Rawalpindi Arts Council on November 16, aiming to keep alive the culture of Qawali.                                             The night aims to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the Qawali music. Famous international master Qawal Imran Aziz Mian will enthrall the audience with his soulfull and melodious tunes.                                                                 Commissoner Rawalpidni, Muhmood Ahmed will be the chief guest, an offical told on Sunday.

He said that the famous Qawal Imran Aziz will spellbound the audience with skillful rendition of Sudi Qawali. He will take you on a journey of soulful devotion with their renditions of some of Qawali's most timeless classics", he said.

Families as well as singles are invited to enjoy themselves with the best organized setting arrangement and peaceful atmosphere.

The participants will also be entertained by various food stalls and all necessary precautions will be taken along with Hand Sanitizers and complimentary masks, he stated.

Related Topics

Music Rawalpindi November Sunday All Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

2 hours ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

2 hours ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.