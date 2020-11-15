Rawalpindi Arts Council to hold Qawali Night on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A Qawali Night will be held at Rawalpindi Arts Council on November 16, aiming to keep alive the culture of Qawali. The night aims to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the Qawali music. Famous international master Qawal Imran Aziz Mian will enthrall the audience with his soulfull and melodious tunes. Commissoner Rawalpidni, Muhmood Ahmed will be the chief guest, an offical told on Sunday.

He said that the famous Qawal Imran Aziz will spellbound the audience with skillful rendition of Sudi Qawali. He will take you on a journey of soulful devotion with their renditions of some of Qawali's most timeless classics", he said.

Families as well as singles are invited to enjoy themselves with the best organized setting arrangement and peaceful atmosphere.

The participants will also be entertained by various food stalls and all necessary precautions will be taken along with Hand Sanitizers and complimentary masks, he stated.