Rawalpindi Arts Council To Organize Photographic Exhibition On Black Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Rawalpindi Arts Council to organize photographic exhibition on Black Day

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) will organize a photographic exhibition on October 27 Black Day to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) will organize a photographic exhibition on October 27 Black Day to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

More than 200 pictures will be showcased in the exhibition to highlight the violation of the human rights in Kasmir.

The day is marked when Indian troops landed in Srinagar on Oct 27, 1947 and occupied Jammu and Kashmir in total disregard to the partition plan of the sub-continent and against the Kashmir's aspiration.

According to RAC Director Waqar Ahmed, the series of the atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir is the violation of human rights and is a challenge for the international powers claimant of human rights.

He said India's rigid and unrealistic stance on Kashmir was the main hurdle in peaceful settlement of the longstanding dispute.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Indian Held Kashmir on every forum.

United Nations is silent on the issue of Human Rights violation and atrocities being committed by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris, he added.

