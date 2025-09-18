Rawalpindi Astronomy Society invites schools to celebrate World Space Week 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Astronomy Society (RAS) and Space Sciences Group have announced an exciting series of outreach activities for World Space Week 2025, which will be observed worldwide from October 4 to 10 under the theme “Living in Space.”

The organizers are inviting schools and educational institutes across the region to join this global celebration of science, technology, and space exploration by hosting astronomy sessions on their campuses.

During the week-long program, students will be given a rare chance to witness the wonders of the universe with their own eyes.

Under the guidance of experts from RAS and the Space Sciences Group, the participants will explore the craters of the Moon, observe distant planets and study star clusters through telescopes. The initiative aims to spark curiosity, inspire scientific thinking, and cultivate a deeper interest in astronomy and space sciences among young learners.

World Space Week is celebrated in more than 90 countries and is recognized as the largest annual space event on Earth.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999, it commemorates two historic milestones in space history: the launch of the first artificial satellite, Sputnik-1, on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.

Since then, schools, universities, space agencies, and science organizations across the globe have come together every year to inspire students and highlight the benefits of space exploration for humanity.

This year’s theme, “Living in Space,” encourages students and educators to reflect on humanity’s future beyond Earth, from life aboard the International Space Station to potential missions to the Moon and Mars.

By bringing professional telescopes and astronomy expertise directly to schools, RAS and the Space Sciences Group are ensuring that local students become part of this worldwide dialogue about space, science, and exploration.

The institutions wishing to take part in these activities can contact the organizers at 0333-0680723 or 0332-5397661 to arrange on-campus sessions.