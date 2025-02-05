Rawalpindi Bar condemns Indian atrocities in IIOK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi has strongly condemned the inhuman atrocities committed by the Indian forces in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The speakers at an event called the United Nation to implement the resolutions passed by UNO. They collectively urged the international community to take notice of the Indian forces' acts of violations against the UN Charter of the basic rights.

The solidarity ceremony was held at the District Bar Association Quad e Azam Hall here at the District Courts on Wednesday in which Kashmiri leaders including Hafiz Talha, Ghulam Muhammad Saifi, Ehsanullah Mansoor and Abdul Hameed Lone were the chief guests.

Besides the chief guests, the ceremony was addressed by the Secretary General DBA, Asad Mehmood Malik, Shahbaz Rajput Advocate, Malik Jawad Khalid President High Court Bar, Chaudhry Taufiq Asif Member Punjab Bar Council and others.

The chief guests while addressing the audience said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, for the freedom of which hundreds of thousands of lives have been sacrificed.

"We will continue to do so to combat India's illegal domination and oppression", they said adding "the mothers, daughters and sisters of Kashmir are waiting for your prayers".

The speakers unanimously acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in presenting the case of Kashmir before the world at multiple international levels.

They highlighted that the double policy of the international community and the United Nations was beyond understanding.

They said that the freedom struggle would continue until Kashmir is freed and India's brutal occupation would never be tolerated.

Abdul Hamid Loan said that Kashmiri people would advance the vision Kashmiri leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Burhan Muzaffar Wani Shaheed, Asia Andrabi and others. Addressing the lawyers, President District Bar Sardar Manzar Bashir and General Secretary Asad Mahmood Malik said that February 5 is observed as a black day for India and a day of solidarity for Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"Lawyers from all over Pakistan, especially the Rawalpindi Bar, remained with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, are with them and will always standby them", he said. He further said that the lawyers' community will continue to raise voice at every forum as they also have the full right to freedom.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were said for the freedom of Kashmir.