Rawalpindi Being Sanitized With Chlorine Water

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Albayrak & Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) were continuously putting their efforts to keep the district clean and sanitized by disinfecting with chlorine water to prevent the citizens from fatal coronavirus.

According to a spokesman, the teams on Tuesday carried out its operation in Raja Bazar, Liaqat Road, Airport Road and Khana Bazar where roads, streets, shops railings, footpaths, markets, bus stops and other public places were sprayed with disinfectant water.

Marking for social distancing was also done outside the stores and shops so that people while in a queue make a safe distance from each other as a precautionary measure from COVID-19.

Operational staff and management was risking their life on field and monitoring the cleanliness operation spokesman said.

The quarantine centers established in different parts of the district were also being washed with disinfectant water on daily basis, he added.

On other hand, tons of waste is being lifted from the cities to make it waste free and to provide citizens a hygienic environment.

More Stories From Pakistan

