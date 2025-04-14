Rawalpindi Board Crackdown On Cheating
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 11:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Rawalpindi Board of Education, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan conducted surprise inspections at various examination centers to ensure transparency in the ongoing exams.
They emphasized a strict zero-tolerance policy against cheating, in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision for a merit-based education system.
During the visits to examination centers in Jhelum district, officials caught several candidates red-handed while cheating.
At Government High school Miani Bala Sohawa, three students, Bano Bibi (Roll No. 522805), Iman Fatima (Roll No. 522806), and Aamir Ali (Roll No. 615712), were found using unfair means. mobile inspection teams also apprehended Muhammad Noman Ahmed (Roll No.
655346) at Government High School Dhoke Khalsa Kallar Syedan and Hamad Imran (Roll No. 657165) at Government High School Gulera Gali Murree.
In a separate raid in Rawalpindi, a student named Arman Khan (Roll No. 631062) was caught impersonating another candidate. An FIR was immediately registered against him, and further disciplinary action was initiated.
Additionally, Deputy Superintendent Asif Mahmood of Government High School Miani Bala and invigilator Ihtesham Aasim from Government College Sohawa were removed from exam duties due to violations of exam SOPs. A disciplinary reference has been sent to the Chief Executive Officer (Education) for further action.
The board officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining exam integrity, with enhanced monitoring systems in place to prevent malpractice.
