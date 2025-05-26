Rawalpindi Board cracks down against cheating mafia

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi has intensified monitoring to ensure fair conduct of Intermediate Part-I examinations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi has intensified monitoring to ensure fair conduct of Intermediate Part-I examinations.

Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan conducted surprise inspections at exam centers, enforcing strict anti-cheating measures.

According to the board spokesman, Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan caught three students cheating at different centers, and cases forwarded to the Discipline Branch.

The board has deployed special monitoring teams and enhanced technological surveillance to maintain exam integrity.

"Zero tolerance for malpractice - we're safeguarding education's sanctity," said the Chairman. The crackdown follows Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directives for transparent examinations.