Rawalpindi Board Cracks Down Against Cheating Mafia
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi has intensified monitoring to ensure fair conduct of Intermediate Part-I examinations
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi has intensified monitoring to ensure fair conduct of Intermediate Part-I examinations.
Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan conducted surprise inspections at exam centers, enforcing strict anti-cheating measures.
According to the board spokesman, Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan caught three students cheating at different centers, and cases forwarded to the Discipline Branch.
The board has deployed special monitoring teams and enhanced technological surveillance to maintain exam integrity.
"Zero tolerance for malpractice - we're safeguarding education's sanctity," said the Chairman. The crackdown follows Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directives for transparent examinations.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry59 seconds ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security1 minute ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water2 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security1 minute ago
-
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing2 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, professionalism2 minutes ago
-
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti59 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti23 minutes ago
-
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment23 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat23 minutes ago