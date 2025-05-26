Open Menu

Rawalpindi Board Cracks Down Against Cheating Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Rawalpindi Board cracks down against cheating mafia

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi has intensified monitoring to ensure fair conduct of Intermediate Part-I examinations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi has intensified monitoring to ensure fair conduct of Intermediate Part-I examinations.

Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan conducted surprise inspections at exam centers, enforcing strict anti-cheating measures.

According to the board spokesman, Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan caught three students cheating at different centers, and cases forwarded to the Discipline Branch.

The board has deployed special monitoring teams and enhanced technological surveillance to maintain exam integrity.

"Zero tolerance for malpractice - we're safeguarding education's sanctity," said the Chairman. The crackdown follows Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directives for transparent examinations.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

12 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

27 minutes ago
 NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing ..

NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

59 seconds ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

1 minute ago
 BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown wi ..

BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water

2 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

1 minute ago
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue heari ..

Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing

2 minutes ago
 Road infrastructure development among top prioriti ..

Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize pu ..

Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

57 minutes ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

59 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education ..

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan