Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (RBISE) announces SSC annual result 2019; overall pass percentage remained 76.54

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Boys outsmarted girls in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2019 held under Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (RBISE) announced here on Monday.

According to the result announced by RBISE Controller Examination, Waqas Ahmed son of Mumtaz Hussain, Science Group, Roll No. 904996, student of Cadet College Hassan Abdal, Attock (CCHAA) bagged overall top position in the board by obtaining 1089 marks.

The second position was clinched by Abdullah Zafar s/o Muhammad Zafar Chaudhary, Science Group, Roll No. 904934, student of CCHAA who got 1086 marks.

The overall second position was also grabbed by Shayan Ahmed s/o Umar Rahman, Science Group, Roll No. 904973, student of CCHAA by obtaining 1086 marks.

Khushal Khan s/o Zahaid Hussain, Roll No. 904962, Science Group, belonging to CCHAA secured 1083 marks to remain on third position. Similarly, Haq Nawaz Khan s/o Sultan Nawaz Khan, Roll No. 904994, Science Group, student of CCHAA also stood at third position by securing 1083 marks.

Fatima Nasir Abbasi daughter of Nasir Mehmood Abbasi, Roll No. 931575, student of Siddeeq Public School (Girls) Sixth Road, Satellite Town Rawalpindi got 1079 marks and declared first in Science Group for Girls.

Similarly, Eisha Batoll d/o Ghulam Kibriya, Roll No. 910597, student of District Public School for Girls, District Complex Chakwal secured 1079 marks and also stood at first position.

Muqaddas Siddeeq d/o Mohammad Siddeeq, Roll No. 924759, student of Fauji Foundation Model Secondary School for Girls, Daultala, Gujar Khan got 1077 marks and remained second in Science group.

Areeba Sardar d/o Khawar Khan, Roll No. 909273, student of Munir Public Girls High School Chakwal by obtaining 1075 marks stood at third position.

Another female student, Arooba Nisar d/o Muhammad Nisar, Roll No. 910585, student of Khalid Memorial Secondary School for Girls Chak Bhoun Chakwal also secured 1075 marks and got third position.

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique was the chief guest on the occasion who after result congratulated the top position holders and all the successful candidates and also distributed cash prizes and medals among the position holders.

Addressing the participants, he urged the students to concentrate hard on their studies. "Only and only education should be the main goal of the students before entering into professional life and joining other fields," he added.

He also encouraged the students who failed to clear the examination to work hard for achieving success in the next attempt.

He said, the government is giving priority to the education and taking its responsibility and patronizing the talented students.

Out of 120,211students appeared in the exams 91,987 declared successful while 28,026 failed in the exams. The overall pass percentage remained 76.54.

SSC annual examination 2019 result declaration and prize distribution ceremony was held here at Divisional Public School, Shamsabad.

Later talking to the media, top position holder students said their success is the result of the prayers of their parents and hard work of their teachers.

BISER Spokesman Arslan Cheema told APP that the candidate can check their result on the board's web site www.biserwp.edu.pk and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. The result can also be checked by sending short message service (SMS) at 800296.