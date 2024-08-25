Rawalpindi-bound bus meets fatal accident, 20 lives lost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Atleast 20 persons died on the spot while the other one was injured when an ill-fated bus carrying dozens of passengers traveling from Hawaili Kahuta to Rawalpindi lost its control and flipped over Rawalakot road Azad Pattan on Sunday.

According to details, local sources said that rescue teams rushed to the scene, extricating survivors from the wreckage and transporting them to nearby hospitals, where many are receiving treatment for serious injuries, private news channels reported.

The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but authorities have launched an investigation into the tragedy. The deceased have been shifted to a local mortuary where their families have gathered to claim their loved ones.