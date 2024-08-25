Rawalpindi-bound Bus Meets Fatal Accident, 20 Lives Lost
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Atleast 20 persons died on the spot while the other one was injured when an ill-fated bus carrying dozens of passengers traveling from Hawaili Kahuta to Rawalpindi lost its control and flipped over Rawalakot road Azad Pattan on Sunday.
According to details, local sources said that rescue teams rushed to the scene, extricating survivors from the wreckage and transporting them to nearby hospitals, where many are receiving treatment for serious injuries, private news channels reported.
The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but authorities have launched an investigation into the tragedy. The deceased have been shifted to a local mortuary where their families have gathered to claim their loved ones.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem17 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points17 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Pishin27 minutes ago
-
PM working day and night to reform national institutions: Ishaq Dar37 minutes ago
-
Minister promises foolproof security for Chehlum, Data Ganj Bakhsh urs57 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM, AJKLA Speaker grieve over sad demise of 25 victims in Pattan-Kahota Road mishap57 minutes ago
-
Governor attends Nikkah ceremony of Edhi's grand son57 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad to remain closed on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)1 hour ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas urges parents to join fight against Polio1 hour ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorist attack on Police check post in Kurram1 hour ago
-
Heavy monsoon rains forecast in Punjab, authorities alerted1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kurram1 hour ago