Rawalpindi Cantonment Baord To Start Spring Tree Plantation Campaign From Feb 25

Wed 12th February 2020

Rawalpindi Cantonment Baord to start spring tree plantation campaign from Feb 25

Rawalpindi Cantonment Baord (RCB) to kicked off spring tree plantation campaign from Feb 25, during the campaign 25 thousand saplings would be planted including environment friendly plants

Rawalpindi Cantonment Baord (RCB) to kicked off spring tree plantation campaign from Feb 25, during the campaign 25 thousand saplings would be planted including environment friendly plants.

All the preparations by the Urban Forestry are in final stage to plant shady, fruitful, and flowery plants.In this regard, places for plantations are finalized in RCB, Peshawar Road, Bhatta Chowk, Nullah Lai, Chakkra and Cantt areas.

