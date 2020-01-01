Rawalpindi Cantonment Board accelerates its anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its anti-encroachment drive confiscated four truckload of goods located in different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its anti-encroachment drive confiscated four truckload of goods located in different areas of the city.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood encroachment material was confiscated from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road and Bakra Mandi , adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Meanwhile, a clash erupted between vendors and the officials of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) over anti encroachment operation on Tench road but the official continued and completed their work successfully.

On other hand, the encroachers in the jurisdiction of Chakla Contentment Board (CCB) including Firdousi road, Lalazar, Lalkurti, Chungi no. 22, Tali Mohri, Khawaja Corporation, Adayal road and several other areas are still occupied by the encroachers as shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk.