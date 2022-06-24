UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Announces 10% Concession In Outstanding Property Tax

Published June 24, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has announced 10 percent concession in outstanding property taxes for those who are willing to pay them until June 30.

According to RCB spokesman, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.

He said the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily report of the progress.

To a question, he informed that RCB had finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas.

The board had set up a special control room to monitor the possible flood situation.

Special teams had been formed for a quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The spokesman said the control room would work round the clock and the staff concerned would remain present on duty in the control room.

