Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Announces 10% Concession In Outstanding Property Tax

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board announces 10% concession in outstanding property tax

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has announced 10 percent concession in 2019-20 property tax for those who are willing to pay them until June 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has announced 10 percent concession in 2019-20 property tax for those who are willing to pay them until June 30.

According to a RCB spokesman, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxesdespite various notices.

He said, the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff of the board to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily report of the progress.

