UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Authorities Directed To Accelerate Anti-dengue Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board authorities directed to accelerate anti-dengue campaign

The authorities of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have been directed to accelerate ongoing anti-dengue campaign and strictly monitor anti-dengue activities in all Cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The authorities of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) have been directed to accelerate ongoing anti-dengue campaign and strictly monitor anti-dengue activities in all Cantt areas.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, the authorities concerned had been directed to accelerate anti-dengue campaign and utilise all available resources to control dengue.Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against negligent officials, he warned.

He also informed that 17 FIRs were registered against the rules violators while several shopkeepers were also issued warning during last week.

Over Rs 50,000 fines were also imposed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control dengue, he added.

He said, September and October were important regarding control of dengue as most of the cases were reported during this period so the teams must ensure elimination of dengue larvae.

The CEO said that anti-dengue surveillance activities, elimination of larvae, IRS Spray and fogging was being carried out in Cantt areas while special teams on emergency basis had also been constituted.

He informed that anti-dengue teams visited Chamanabad, Masrial Road, Allahabad, Westridge Bazar, Afshan Colony, Gawalmandi, Koh-e-Noor, Mukaram Town, Qasimabad, Milatabad, Shahbaz Town, Naseerabad and other areas during last week and issued several notices.

He said that so far 54 FIRs had been registered while fines amounting to Rs 315,000 were also imposed on the violators during this season. Anti-dengue spray was also conducted in over 430 houses, he added.

The CEO urged the residents to play their due role and remove stagnant water from rooftops and other places besides cooperating with the anti-dengue teams.

He said the citizens were also being educated about the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

Lady health workers during door-to-door campaign were visiting houses to educate the community particularly females about preventive measures against the disease, he added.

The RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyard godowns and apprising the citizens about adoption of maximum precautionary measures against dengue, he said adding, the teams were also removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

The vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was being conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae, he said.

395

Related Topics

Dengue Water Road Allahabad Rawalpindi Qasimabad September October All From Government

Recent Stories

AJK Radio Mirpur's special flood relief fund-raisi ..

AJK Radio Mirpur's special flood relief fund-raising transmission goes on air

3 minutes ago
 Founder of Crypto Exchange Thodex Arrested in Alba ..

Founder of Crypto Exchange Thodex Arrested in Albania - Turkish Interior Ministr ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University launches digital climate atlas; ..

Punjab University launches digital climate atlas; climate lab

3 minutes ago
 DPO orders police officials to report at flood hit ..

DPO orders police officials to report at flood hit areas

3 minutes ago
 Damage From Economic Crimes in Russia Up 26%, Esti ..

Damage From Economic Crimes in Russia Up 26%, Estimated at $3.5Bln - Prosecutor ..

17 minutes ago
 KDA engineers save Mahandri from due flood by chan ..

KDA engineers save Mahandri from due flood by changing stream's direction

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.