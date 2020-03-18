Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates 240 adulterated honey bottles

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Food Branch on Wednesday confiscated 240 bottles of adulterated honey from Hamdard Sales Point

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Food Branch on Wednesday confiscated 240 bottles of adulterated honey from Hamdard Sales Point.

According to RCB spokesman, RCB Food Branch team on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza conducted a raid at Hamdard Sales Point, Murree Road and recovered 240 bottles of adulterated honey.

The food branch has also issued 20 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

The spokesman informed that total 32 food samples were collected from different markets which were sent to lab for quality test while fines amounting to Rs 100,000 were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food inspectors on the directive of the CEO were conducting surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspecting cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.