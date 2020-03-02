UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates 4 Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:52 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates 4 truckload goods of encroachers

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated the operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Bank Rawalpindi Saddar Market From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

56 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

1 hour ago

Lampard to look at goalkeeper options at end of se ..

29 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 52 - Civil Pro ..

29 minutes ago

Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can threa ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.