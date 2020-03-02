Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates 4 truckload goods of encroachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated the operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.