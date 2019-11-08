Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates 7600 liters substandard milk

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Friday confiscated over 7600 liters adulterated and substandard milk which was later disposed off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Friday confiscated over 7600 liters adulterated and substandard milk which was later disposed off.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the RCB Food Department raided in the area of Dhamiyal and disposed off 7600 liter milk in nullah lai after laboratory test.

He said, the Food department was trying to ensure supply of healthy and quality food items to the people.

Raids are being conducted to check quality of edibles and action in accordance with the law being taken against restaurants and fast food outlets found indulge in supply of substandard and low quality food items to the customers.

He informed that RCB also conducted raids at Peshawar road, Saddar, Range road and issued 25 notices to different outlets over unhygienic condition while 38 food samples were sent to lab for quality test.