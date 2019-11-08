UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates 7600 Liters Substandard Milk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:08 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates 7600 liters substandard milk

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Friday confiscated over 7600 liters adulterated and substandard milk which was later disposed off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Friday confiscated over 7600 liters adulterated and substandard milk which was later disposed off.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the RCB Food Department raided in the area of Dhamiyal and disposed off 7600 liter milk in nullah lai after laboratory test.

He said, the Food department was trying to ensure supply of healthy and quality food items to the people.

Raids are being conducted to check quality of edibles and action in accordance with the law being taken against restaurants and fast food outlets found indulge in supply of substandard and low quality food items to the customers.

He informed that RCB also conducted raids at Peshawar road, Saddar, Range road and issued 25 notices to different outlets over unhygienic condition while 38 food samples were sent to lab for quality test.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Lai Rawalpindi Saddar National University

Recent Stories

Policewomen trained in weapon handling

2 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry invited t ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's vision of Naya Pakistan follows Iqbal's phil ..

2 minutes ago

Kisan platform to help in overcoming exploitation ..

2 minutes ago

Trade markets vital to replace smuggling as employ ..

6 minutes ago

MCL organises Mehfil-e-Milad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.