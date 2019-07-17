UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates Five Truckloads Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday confiscated five truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Wednesday confiscated five truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk and Allahabad and five truckloads goods were confiscated whileenforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

