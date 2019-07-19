Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five truckloads goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Friday confiscated five truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Friday confiscated five truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Masrial Road, Bakra Mandi, Allahabad, Naseerabad, Chor Chowk, Tench Bhatta and Peoples Colony and five truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachmentsboth temporary and permanent were being removed.