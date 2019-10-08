Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five truckload goods of encroachers

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated five truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the operation on the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Masrial Road, Allahabad Bazar, Westridge, Mehfooz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Adam Jee Road, Hathi Chowk, Chor Chowk, Saddar and Bakra Mandi areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with law would be taken.