UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates Five Trucks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five trucks

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday confiscated five truckloads of goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday confiscated five truckloads of goods.

According to details, On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (RCB) Sibtain Raza, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Naseerabad,Tench Bhatta, Chungi no 22,Misrail road and Aalaabad area and five truckloads of goods were confiscated.

"The markets were regularly being visited and the authorities concerned were conducting raids," said RCB spokesman.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

56 minutes ago

Civil Twin Renewable Middle East launches business ..

56 minutes ago

Macron Holds Normandy Talks to Improve Image Abroa ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court grants bail to mother involved in ho ..

2 minutes ago

Russian culture festivals kicks off in Beijing

2 minutes ago

Four police officers transferred

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.