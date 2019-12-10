Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five trucks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday confiscated five truckloads of goods.

According to details, On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (RCB) Sibtain Raza, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Naseerabad,Tench Bhatta, Chungi no 22,Misrail road and Aalaabad area and five truckloads of goods were confiscated.

"The markets were regularly being visited and the authorities concerned were conducting raids," said RCB spokesman.