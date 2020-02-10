UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates Four Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates four truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Anti-Encroachment teams of RCB conducted raids in different areas including Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Peoples Colony, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan Road, Saddar and other areas.

The Cantonment Executive Officer had directed the enforcement wing to remove encroachments particularly from commercial areas and take strict action against the rules violators.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else no one would be spared.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Saddar Market From

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

25 minutes ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

25 minutes ago

NAB recovers Rs 178 bn, flies 600 references under ..

23 seconds ago

Karachi Development Authority razes encroachments, ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi cancels three admissions on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.