Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates four truckload goods of encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Anti-Encroachment teams of RCB conducted raids in different areas including Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Peoples Colony, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan Road, Saddar and other areas.

The Cantonment Executive Officer had directed the enforcement wing to remove encroachments particularly from commercial areas and take strict action against the rules violators.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else no one would be spared.