Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates Six Truckloads Goods Of Encroachers

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:49 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates six truckloads goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated six truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated six truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk and Allahabad and six truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, theencroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

