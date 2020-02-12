Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates three truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated the operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Mor and Bakra Mandi areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.