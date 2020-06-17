UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates Three Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Wednesday confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Niazi Town and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

