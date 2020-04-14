UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Confiscates Two Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Tuesday confiscated two truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Niazi Town and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

