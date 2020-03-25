UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Constitutes 135 Teams To Conduct Anti-corona Spray

Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board constitutes 135 teams to conduct anti-corona spray

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has constituted 135 teams to conduct anti-corona spray in all cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has constituted 135 teams to conduct anti-corona spray in all cantt areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the RCB authorities has distributed corona kits, face masks, gloves and other items among RCB and health department supervisors.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Faisal Munir Wattoo briefed the staff and directed to conduct anti-corona spray in all commercial and residential areas. Transport fleet of the cantonment board is fully operational, he added.

He advised the citizens to stay home which would help prevent spread of Coronavirus.

The spokesman informed that leaves of sanitation staff have been cancelled to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements during lockdown.

He said, on the directive of CEO Sibtain Raza, a special cell comprising members, Senior Cantonment Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Nadia Iqbal, Medical Officer Dr. Noreen Iqbal and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti under the supervision of Faisal Munir has also been set up to facilitate the residents in case of any emergency and coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas.

