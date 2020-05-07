UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Continues To Spray Disinfectants In Different Areas To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board continues to spray disinfectants in different areas to prevent COVID-19 spread

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday continued spray of disinfectants in different areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday continued spray of disinfectants in different areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

RCB was spraying the disinfectants on daily basis at different areas of the board on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik.

According to RCB spokesman, the spray was conducted today at different localities of Dhoke Mustakeem, Cantt View Colony, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Baraf Khana Chowk, New Jon Colony, Factory area, Habib Colony, Ziarat Street, Masrial Road, Gulshan Mehar Colony and other areas.

The campaign would continue until further notice.

The CEO had directed the RCB staff to adopt precautionary measures to keep themselves protected from coronavirus, he added.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Mehar Ziarat Gulshan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

56 minutes ago

Shafqat Mehmood condoles death of folk singer Kris ..

2 minutes ago

72 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi awards eight PhD, 14 MPhil d ..

2 minutes ago

Africa CDC says Tanzania virus tests 'very reliabl ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court asks FBR to restart auction p ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.