Rawalpindi Cantonment Board continues to spray disinfectants in different areas to prevent COVID-19 spread

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday continued spray of disinfectants in different areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday continued spray of disinfectants in different areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

RCB was spraying the disinfectants on daily basis at different areas of the board on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik.

According to RCB spokesman, the spray was conducted today at different localities of Dhoke Mustakeem, Cantt View Colony, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Baraf Khana Chowk, New Jon Colony, Factory area, Habib Colony, Ziarat Street, Masrial Road, Gulshan Mehar Colony and other areas.

The campaign would continue until further notice.

The CEO had directed the RCB staff to adopt precautionary measures to keep themselves protected from coronavirus, he added.