Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center; 143 complaints resolved in one week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last one week, received 181 complaints regarding electricity water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 83 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 68 were resolved, whereas out of 35 complaints regarding the water supply 21 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 63 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 54 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to address theproblems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.