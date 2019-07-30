UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Centre Resolves 140 Complaints In One Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Centre resolves 140 complaints in one week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last one week, received 180 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 140.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation centre received 78 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 65 were resolved, whereas out of 59 complaints regarding water supply 43 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 43 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 32 were resolved during the period.

He said the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

