Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center; 67 complaints resolved in one week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last one week, received 188 complaints regarding electricity water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 67.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation centre received 86 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 24 were resolved, whereas out of 47 complaints regarding water supply 17 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 55 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 26 were resolved during the period.

He said that the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents".