UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center Resolves 96 Complaints In One Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board facilitation center resolves 96 complaints in one week

The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last one week, received 197 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 96 of them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last one week, received 197 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 96 of them.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 97 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 46 were resolved, whereas out of 40 complaints regarding water supply 18 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 60 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 32 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in GCC Meteorology and Climate ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Says US-China Trade Talks Back on Track Afte ..

19 seconds ago

Over 46,000 Pakistani pilgrims return home from Ha ..

20 seconds ago

DG Rescue returns home after visiting emergency se ..

22 seconds ago

Chinese shares close lower Monday

25 seconds ago

Lebanese President, UN Special Envoy Hold Talks in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.