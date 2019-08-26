Rawalpindi Cantonment Board facilitation center resolves 96 complaints in one week

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last one week, received 197 complaints regarding electricity water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 96 of them.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 97 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 46 were resolved, whereas out of 40 complaints regarding water supply 18 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 60 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 32 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.