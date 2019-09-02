Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center: 103 complaints resolved in one week

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last one week, received 202 complaints regarding electricity water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 103.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 100 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 48 were resolved, whereas out of 50 complaints regarding water supply 19 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 52 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 36 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.